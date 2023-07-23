Bernardino will serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Mets at Fenway Park, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Bernardino will get his fourth turn as an opener after thriving in that capacity on the previous three occasions. Over those three "starts," Bernardino has covered 5.1 innings while striking out seven and allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. He'll likely work one or two innings Sunday before giving way to the bullpen, with Chris Murphy representing the most likely option to serve as a bulk reliever.