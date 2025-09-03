Bernardino will serve as the Red Sox's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bernardino is currently enjoying the best season of his MLB career, having submitted a 3.14 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 48.2 innings. Though the lefty will be picking up his third start of the season, he's unlikely to work more than an inning or two before exiting the contest. Dustin May is on track to pitch in bulk relief behind Bernardino.