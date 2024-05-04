Bernardino will open Boston's game versus the Twins on Saturday, Jahmai Webster of NESN reports.
Bernardino has started the year very strong, allowing only one earned run across 12.1 innings. His start Saturday will likely only last an inning or two before the Red Sox turn to their bullpen to finish the game.
