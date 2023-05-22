Bernardino was recalled from Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Bernardino holds a 3.65 ERA over 11 relief appearances with the big club this season. He'll give Boston a lefty in the bullpen while Richard Bleier (shoulder) is out.
