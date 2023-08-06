Bernardino will work as an opener in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Bernardino opened several games in July, and he will slot into that role for the first time in August. Don't expect him to go more than an inning or two Sunday, particularly with him taking the mound Saturday night.
