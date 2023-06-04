Bernadino will remain on the roster after serving as the 27th man for the Red Sox for Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Bernadino will remain with the club with Joely Rodriguez being placed on the 10-day injured list by the Red Sox. In 13 appearances with Boston, Bernadino has pitched well with a 2.93 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over 15.1 innings.