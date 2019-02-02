Ellington signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Ellington will latch on with Boston after spending the 2018 season within Miami's organization in the minors. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since the 2017 campaign with the Marlins when he accrued a 7.25 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with 48 strikeouts over 44. 2 frames as a reliever. The 28-year-old figures to begin the year at Triple-A Pawtucket but could work his way up to the big leagues if he can correct his command issues.

