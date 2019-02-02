Red Sox's Brian Ellington: Joins Boston on MiLB deal
Ellington signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Ellington will latch on with Boston after spending the 2018 season within Miami's organization in the minors. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since the 2017 campaign with the Marlins when he accrued a 7.25 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with 48 strikeouts over 44. 2 frames as a reliever. The 28-year-old figures to begin the year at Triple-A Pawtucket but could work his way up to the big leagues if he can correct his command issues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball busts, cheat sheet
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Howie Kendrick, Andrelton Simmons...
-
Strategies for outfield
Outfield isn't the deepest it's ever been, but it's never lacking in breaking and sleeper candidates,...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is, by nature, a robust position, but it's not so deep at the top, as Scott White's...
-
Strategies for shortstop
Think shortstop is the sad position it used to be? Not by a long shot, says our Scott Whit...
-
Shortstops Tiers 1.0
Though long regarded as a weak position, shortstop has added so much talent over the years...