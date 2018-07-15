The Red Sox officially activated Johnson (hip) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

To clear room on the active roster for Johnson, Boston optioned fellow starter Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) to the DL. Since it's unknown if Rodriguez's injury will keep him sidelined beyond the minimum amount of time or if Drew Pomeranz (biceps) will be ready to return from the DL when a fifth starter is first needed after the All-Star break, Johnson could earn an additional turn or two through the rotation beyond Sunday.