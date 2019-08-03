Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Activated, targeting 12-15 outs
Johnson (intestinal issue) was activated ahead of his start in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Manager Alex Cora says the team is hoping for 12-15 outs from Johnson in his start, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, so he likely won't get a win. This is a spot start and he is out of minor-league options, so he will return to a bullpen role following this outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start next weekend•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitching session coming up•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with intestinal issue•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lands on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...