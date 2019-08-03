Johnson (intestinal issue) was activated ahead of his start in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

Manager Alex Cora says the team is hoping for 12-15 outs from Johnson in his start, per Bill Koch of The Providence Journal, so he likely won't get a win. This is a spot start and he is out of minor-league options, so he will return to a bullpen role following this outing.

More News
Our Latest Stories