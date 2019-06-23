Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Allows one unearned run
Johnson gave up one unearned run on four hits and no walks across five innings during Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Johnson exited the game with a 6-1 lead and seemed like a sure bet to receive the win, but the bullpen surrendered seven runs across the seventh and eighth innings. The 28-year-old figures to remain in the starting rotation in place of Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) for the time being, but it's not clear when his next start will come with the Red Sox having a pair of off days next week ahead of the two-game set in London against the Yankees next weekend.
