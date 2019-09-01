Johnson allowed two runs on three hits while striking out three over four innings Saturday. He did not factor into the decision in the 10-4 loss to the Angels.

Johnson ultimately took the most innings in the Red Sox's bullpen day, and he was in line for a win before Ryan Brasier's implosion in the eighth inning. This was Johnson's first appearance from the bullpen since it was announced he was exiting the rotation upon the return of David Price (wrist). Johnson carried a 6.55 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with 25 strikeouts in 33 innings this year across 13 appearances (seven starts).