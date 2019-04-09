Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Avoids season-ending injury
Johnson's original diagnosis of left elbow inflammation was confirmed Monday after tests revealed no structural damage to his throwing arm, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox had been bracing for the worst after Johnson felt pain in the elbow while throwing a curveball in a disastrous relief appearance Friday in Arizona, but the 28-year-old was fortunate to avoid a season-ending injury. That said, Johnson is currently without a timetable to return from the 10-day injured list, though the Red Sox plan to meet with the lefty Tuesday to map out a rehab schedule for him. Boston brought up Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket over the weekend to replace Johnson in the bullpen.
