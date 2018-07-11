Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Bullpen scheduled Wednesday
Johnson (hip) participated in pitcher's fielding practice Tuesday ahead of a scheduled bullpen session Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson landed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, but the transaction is retroactive to July 5, so he could return before the All-Star break. If he comes out of Wednesday's session without incident, he's the likely starter for Sunday against the Blue Jays.
