Johnson (hip) participated in pitcher's fielding practice Tuesday ahead of a scheduled bullpen session Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Johnson landed on the 10-day disabled list over the weekend, but the transaction is retroactive to July 5, so he could return before the All-Star break. If he comes out of Wednesday's session without incident, he's the likely starter for Sunday against the Blue Jays.

