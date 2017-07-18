Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Called up for Tuesday start
Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Due to a scheduling quirk to open the second half along with a desire to build in some extra rest for ace Chris Sale, the Red Sox will have Johnson serve as one of their seven starting pitchers for seven games this week. It's expected that manager John Farrell will scale back the rotation to its usual five-man setup the following week, so Johnson is fully expected to return to Triple-A after Tuesday's outing. In his other four starts this season with the Red Sox, Johnson has compiled a 4.29 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 21 innings.
