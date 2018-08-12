Johnson is available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Orioles, but he's still a candidate to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.

Johnson's spot in the rotation appears to be safe now that Drew Pomeranz is in the bullpen, but with off days on both Monday and Thursday, the club can afford to skip his turn in the rotation and add him to the bullpen for a bit. It's still unclear if Boston intends to deploy Johnson or Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday, though that should become clearer in the coming days, especially if Johnson has to be used out of the bullpen Sunday.