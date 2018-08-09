Johnson (3-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-5 victory over the Blue Jays, surrendering five runs on six hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out six.

The southpaw may have lost his focus as he took a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning -- Teoscar Hernandez took Johnson deep for a two-run shot in that frame before Randal Grichuk briefly made the game close with a three-run blast in the seventh. Johnson will carry a 4.00 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Philadelphia.