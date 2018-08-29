Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Chased early again
Johnson gave up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Marlins. He did not factor in the decision.
The southpaw has now gone exactly 4.1 innings while striking out three in back-to-back starts. While he has spent a large portion of the season in the bullpen, his lone quality start in 11 total starts came back on April 2 in Miami. His next start is scheduled for Sunday on the road against the White Sox.
