Johnson (infection) could start next Saturday against the Yankees, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

The southpaw has recorded a 10:2 K:BB in his five innings pitched during his rehab assignment, and it appears that a return to the Red Sox could come late next week as the team prepares for a doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday. In seven major-league appearances (two starts) this season, Johnson has recorded a 6.43 ERA with a 13:6 K:BB over 14 innings pitched. Saturday's start would only be a spot start for the 28-year-old before returning to his role as a middle reliever.