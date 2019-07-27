Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Could start next weekend
Johnson (infection) could start next Saturday against the Yankees, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The southpaw has recorded a 10:2 K:BB in his five innings pitched during his rehab assignment, and it appears that a return to the Red Sox could come late next week as the team prepares for a doubleheader against the Yankees on Saturday. In seven major-league appearances (two starts) this season, Johnson has recorded a 6.43 ERA with a 13:6 K:BB over 14 innings pitched. Saturday's start would only be a spot start for the 28-year-old before returning to his role as a middle reliever.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Pitching session coming up•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with intestinal issue•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lands on IL•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Not scheduled to start this week•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Allows one unearned run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...