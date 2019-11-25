Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Dropped from roster
Johnson was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Johnson made seven starts and 14 relief appearances for the Red Sox last season but couldn't find much success. He finished the year with a 6.02 ERA and a 31:23 K:BB in 40.1 innings.
