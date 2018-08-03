Johnson (2-3) tossed five innings Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks in the 15-7 win over the Yankees. He struck out 11 and yielding three homers while earning the win.

The rookie southpaw's 11 strikeouts are a new career-high despite lasting just five innings against the rival Yankees. Johnson was taken deep by Didi Gregorius twice in the outing, once for a three-run shot in the first inning and later a solo blast in the fifth. He also allowed a solo homer to Aaron Hicks in the second inning. Luckily, Boston poured on eight runs in the fourth inning and lined up Johnson for the win. The 27-year-old should return to the bullpen with Chris Sale (shoulder) expected back soon.