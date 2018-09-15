Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Eats up innings in relief
Johnson allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Mets.
Hector Velazquez was the scheduled starter but was scratched due to illness, so the Red Sox needed their bullpen arms. After the Mets chased Robby Scott with one out in the third inning, Johnson went to work, inducing a double-play grounder to get out of the inning. This was the longest relief stint of Johnson's career and in his last 14 games out of the bullpen, he has a 1.99 ERA.
