Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Exits start after one inning
Johnson was removed from Wednesday's minor-league game after being hit in the leg by a comebacker, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Johnson hadn't allowed a hit before exiting the game after being pegged by a liner in the first inning. This is a tough break for Johnson, as the southpaw just recently rejoined Pawtucket's rotation after being shut down with shoulder fatigue. The severity of his injury isn't known at this point, but expect an update following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest.
