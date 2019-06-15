Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Expected to start Sunday
Johnson is expected to start Sunday against Baltimore and every fifth day beyond that until Nathan Eovaldiis ready to return from an elbow injury, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson was activated off the injured list Friday after his own ordeal with an elbow injury. The Red Sox hope he can stabilize Eovaldi's spot in the rotation after a string of starts that went to Ryan Weber, Hector Velazquez, Josh A. Smith and Darwinzon Hernandez. "Most likely he'll be the guy," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Johnson. "Hopefully now all the way to the end of the All-Star break it's a regular schedule. We have our guys lined up every five days and it's going to benefit everybody, I believe." The left-hander last pitched June 9 for Triple-A Pawtucket, throwing 62 pitches over four innings, so he's stretched out enough to potentially throw five innings Sunday. Eovaldi suffered a setback during his rehab but is set to resume throwing shortly, and it looks like the Red Sox will keep him on rehab through the All-Star break.
