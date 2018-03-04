Johnson's fastball hit 95-96 mph on the radar gun during his second spring start Saturday, Nick Friar of the New Bedford Standard Times reports. The left-hander allowed two hits over two scoreless innings against the Yankees.

Johnson, who typically sits in the low-90s, couldn't explain the increased velocity, but speculated he's been focused on getting a good turn and driving with his backside. Whatever the cause, he's been impressive thus far, having thrown four scoreless innings over two starts, and he's making a case for a spot on the 25-man roster. That could be in a bullpen role, or as a temporary fill-in fifth starter while Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) works his way back.