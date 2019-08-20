Johnson will rejoin the rotation to start Tuesday against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

A slew of upcoming team off days plus the pending return of David Price (wrist) put Johnson at risk of moving to the bullpen if the Red Sox elected to get by with a four-man rotation, but Chris Sale's season-ending elbow injury will allow Johnson to stick around in a starting role. The lefty has exceeded 80 pitches just once in his five starts with the big club this season, but Boston may be forced to loosen their workload restrictions with him now that their ace is on the shelf. While matching up against a star-studded Phillies offense, Johnson won't make for a comfortable streaming option after posting a 6.45 ERA and 2.01 WHIP across 22.1 innings at the big-league level this season.