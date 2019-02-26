Johnson is being stretched out during spring training and is a candidate to start the sixth game of the season against the Athletics on Apr. 2, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. The left-hander fired two innings as a starter in Monday's loss to Pittsburgh.

If Johnson does make the start during the first week of games, it is expected to be a one-time shot unless injuries hit. He was a good soldier for the Red Sox in 2018, working both as a starter and reliever -- his first significant exposure to pitching in relief. Johnson posted a 4.19 ERA in 38.2 relief innings and acknowledged how difficult it was altering his routine after a career as a starter. "I think he learned over the course of the season that there's no time to settle down," manager Alex Cora said. "You have to pitch to the edges and try to be aggressive there. It's not like get-me-over fastballs or get-me-over breaking balls. They're ready to swing." With a good chunk of experience out of the pen last season, Johnson and the Red Sox are expecting better results in 2019.