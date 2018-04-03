Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Gives up one earned to Marlins
Johnson (1-0) got the win over Miami on Monday, scattering six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two while limiting the Marlins' offense to just one earned run.
Johnson got the start with Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list and did well with the opportunity to pick up the victory on Monday. He had a great spring and Johnson could make for a decent streaming option if you're in need while he has a rotation spot, but a move to the bullpen does figure to be looming whenever Boston's injured faces return to the fold.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting fifth game•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Shuts down Yankees on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will open season in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Likely to begin season in rotation•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Cements roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: In lead for fifth starter job•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...