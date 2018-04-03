Johnson (1-0) got the win over Miami on Monday, scattering six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two while limiting the Marlins' offense to just one earned run.

Johnson got the start with Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez on the disabled list and did well with the opportunity to pick up the victory on Monday. He had a great spring and Johnson could make for a decent streaming option if you're in need while he has a rotation spot, but a move to the bullpen does figure to be looming whenever Boston's injured faces return to the fold.