The Red Sox placed Johnson on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with left hip inflammation, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The transaction is retroactive to July 5, but the timing of the injury likely means that the Red Sox won't bring Johnson back from the DL until after the All-Star break. Johnson had been serving as Boston's fifth starter for the last two turns through the rotation, conceding three runs on 11 hits and three walks over 8.2 innings in those contests. The Red Sox recalled William Cuevas from Triple-A Pawtucket in a corresponding move and could turn to him to make a spot start Monday against the Rangers, when Johnson's next turn is scheduled to come up.