Johnson seems to have the lead on the fifth starting rotation spot with both Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) unlikely to be ready to start the season, MassLive.com reports.

Johnson is out of options, and his main competition for fill-in duty, Hector Velazquez, is off to a rocky start to spring training (10 hits, two strikeouts in 7.1 innings). The left-handed Johnson has turned in four scoreless frames to begin the spring with two strikeouts and no walks. He hasn't enjoyed much success at the big-league level to this point, and he won't offer much upside given his limited strikeout potential (6.9 K/9), but those in AL-only leagues looking to replace an injured pitcher could probably do worse.