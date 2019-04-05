Johnson is likely to start Sunday's game against Arizona, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

In an effort to nab an extra day of rest for his starting rotation, manager Alex Cora is expected to give either Hector Velazquez or Johnson an opportunity for a spot start in the series finale. "Still waiting to see how it goes today," Cora said. "BJ most likely. We've still got Hector. They can go multiple innings. We'll see how it goes." If Johnson does end up pitching Sunday, Chris Sale would take the mound for Tuesday's home opener against the Blue Jays.

