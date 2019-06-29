Johnson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a non-baseball related medical matter, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

He has not pitched since June 22, and will now be out indefinitely with this undisclosed issue. The Red Sox say he is expected to return at some point this season. Hector Velazquez (back) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories