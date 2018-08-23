Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lasts 4.1 innings in no-decision
Johnson allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the Indians. He did not factor into the decision.
Johnson gave up a two-run homer in the first to Edwin Encarnacion, and though he settled down from that point and was staked to a 6-2 lead by the end of the fourth, he was unable to last long enough for the win. The left-hander has worked to a mediocre 5.87 ERA over 23 innings in August, but with Chris Sale (shoulder) on the shelf and Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) needing at least one more rehab start before being activated, Johnson figures to get another turn. He'll draw a more favorable matchup, Tuesday against the Marlins.
