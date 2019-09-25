Play

Johnson will likely start Thursday against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Johnson hasn't pitched more than two innings all month, so he'll likely see a similarly light workload should he get the ball for Thursday's series finale. Across seven appearances in September, the southpaw owns a 3.18 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB in 5.2 innings.

