Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Likely to begin season in rotation
Johnson is expected to start the regular season in the rotation, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Johnson's fate over the last three weeks has hinged on the health of Drew Pomeranz (forearm), Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), all of whom are behind schedule. Rodriguez has a chance to be ready for the first week of the season, but it appears Johnson will make at least one start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Cements roster spot•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: In lead for fifth starter job•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Experiencing increased velocity•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: To work as reliever in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Returns after injury scare•
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...