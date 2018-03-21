Play

Johnson is expected to start the regular season in the rotation, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Johnson's fate over the last three weeks has hinged on the health of Drew Pomeranz (forearm), Steven Wright (knee) and Eduardo Rodriguez (knee), all of whom are behind schedule. Rodriguez has a chance to be ready for the first week of the season, but it appears Johnson will make at least one start.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories