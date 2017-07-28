Johnson is expected to start in place of David Price (forearm/elbow) on Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Johnson is at Triple-A Pawtucket but could soon be on his way to toe the rubber against the Royals with Price's future availability suddenly uncertain. If Price needs an extended absence, Johnson would be a candidate to fill the void, but don't immediately assume he'd handle the task by himself.

