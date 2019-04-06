Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Lit up Friday
Johnson allowed seven runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings in Friday's 15-8 loss to Arizona.
Johnson's first three outings were encouraging as the left-hander showed increased velocity and was dominant. That all changed Friday when he needed 39 pitches to get four outs. That he was used so much may preclude Johnson from getting Sunday's spot start, although Friday's appearance may qualify as an in-between starts bullpen session. Either Johnson or Hector Velazquez or both will figure prominently in the series finale Sunday.
