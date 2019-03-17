Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Making spot start Sunday
Johnson will start Sunday's spring game against the Rays in place of David Price (illness), Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
With Price unable to go Sunday, Johnson will take the ball for the fourth time this spring. Johnson will try to turn things around Sunday after allowing eight earned runs over 5.0 innings (14.40 ERA) over his first three outings.
