Johnson won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Orioles, as the game has been postponed due poor weather, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Rather than playing Monday, the game will be made up on May 17 when the Red Sox and Orioles have coinciding days off. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, David Price (hand) will pitch Tuesday against the Angels as planned. With Drew Pomeranz (forearm) poised to come off the DL in the near future, Johnson will likely return to his spot in Boston's bullpen.