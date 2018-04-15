Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Monday's start postponed
Johnson won't make his scheduled start Monday against the Orioles, as the game has been postponed due poor weather, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Rather than playing Monday, the game will be made up on May 17 when the Red Sox and Orioles have coinciding days off. Per Ian Browne of MLB.com, David Price (hand) will pitch Tuesday against the Angels as planned. With Drew Pomeranz (forearm) poised to come off the DL in the near future, Johnson will likely return to his spot in Boston's bullpen.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Tabbed for Monday's start•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Strikes out three in relief Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Throws two innings Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moves to bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Gives up one earned to Marlins•
-
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting fifth game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...