Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Moves to bullpen
Johnson will be utilized out of the bullpen moving forward, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With the return of Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) on Sunday and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) next weekend, Johnson will no longer be needed in the Red Sox's rotation. During his lone start against Miami on Monday, Johnson earned the victory, allowing just one earned run off six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings. In the event of a future injury to a member of Boston's staff, expect Johnson to fill in as a spot starter.
More News
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Gives up one earned to Marlins•
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Starting fifth game•
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Shuts down Yankees on Friday•
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Will open season in rotation•
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Likely to begin season in rotation•
Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Cements roster spot•
