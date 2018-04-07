Johnson will be utilized out of the bullpen moving forward, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With the return of Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) on Sunday and Drew Pomeranz (forearm) next weekend, Johnson will no longer be needed in the Red Sox's rotation. During his lone start against Miami on Monday, Johnson earned the victory, allowing just one earned run off six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings. In the event of a future injury to a member of Boston's staff, expect Johnson to fill in as a spot starter.