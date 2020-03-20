Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Named candidate to start in 2020
Johnson could serve as a starter for the Red Sox in 2020, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Johnson served as both a starter and reliever for the major-league club in 2019 prior to being outrighted off the 40-man roster during the offseason. However, he's been relatively effective this spring with a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over five appearances (two starts), which led to interim manager Ron Roenicke listing him as an option to start in 2020 after Chris Sale (elbow) opted for Tommy John surgery Thursday. Roenicke also named Ryan Weber as an option, and it would appear as though Weber has the slight edge after exhibiting dominance on the mound this spring. However, Johnson could serve as a fill-in starter or join the rotation if more injuries occur.
