Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed Johnson is the team's fifth starter, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

As Johnson ramped up during a rehab stint, having him fill in for the injured Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was widely presumed to be case, but the left-hander's start Sunday may have given fantasy owners pause. Johnson was pulled after three innings and 70 pitches against the Orioles. While Cora has anointed him a starter, the manager expects improvement. "I think [Sunday] he was OK," Cora said. "Like I said, rehab starts, big league starts are way different. He was OK. Hopefully for his next one he can do better." Meanwhile, Eovaldi has resumed throwing after a setback and is starting his rehab from scratch. Johnson could be the fill-in starter through the All-Star break.