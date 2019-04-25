Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Nearing mound work
Johnson (elbow) will likely throw a fastball-only bullpen session Sunday or Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson has been sidelined since April 6 with elbow inflammation. While this is a step in the right direction for the southpaw, who resumed throwing earlier in the week, a timetable for his return likely won't emerge until Johnson is further along in his rehab.
