Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Needs more rehab work
Johnson (elbow) will likely need two more rehab appearances with Triple-A Pawtucket, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Johnson pitched in relief for the PawSox on Tuesday and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk in 1.2 innings. "He was very inconsistent with his delivery, not consistent with his breaking ball," manager Alex Cora said. "We'll see how he does with the next one. We need him to get right. Physically he felt better. As far as the other stuff, be consistent with the windup. His arm speed wasn't there. So he probably needs a few more." Johnson has been on the injured list since April 6.
