Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Not scheduled to start this week
Johnson is expected to work out of the Boston bullpen this week while the Red Sox get by with a four-man rotation due to off days Thursday and Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Since he last pitched Saturday, Johnson wouldn't be available until the upcoming weekend's two-game series with the Yankees in London on account of the back-to-back off days. Rather than slotting Johnson back into the rotation at that time, however, the Red Sox will simply have Rick Porcello and Eduardo Rodriguez pitch Saturday and Sunday, respectively, on five days' rest. After the London trip, the Red Sox can reset their rotation again following another off day July 1, so Johnson may not be needed to step back in as the club's fifth starter until July 6 in Detroit.
