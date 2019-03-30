Johnson (1-0) struck out the side in the eighth inning and earned the win in Boston's 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Seattle on Friday.

Johnson gained some ticks on his fastball, touching 92.9 mph, while throwing a clean inning and was credited with the win after Mitch Moreland's three-run home run put Boston ahead in the ninth. The left-handed Johnson has thrown an inning in each of Boston's two games thus far.