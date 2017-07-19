Johnson was sent down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Johnson will head right back to Pawtucket after getting recalled prior to his start Tuesday. The 26-year-old went six innings during the no-decision, allowing three runs off eight hits and three walks while recording four strikeouts. That marked the fifth appearance on the mound for Johnson in the big leagues this year. He has dominated at the Triple-A level, posting a 2.89 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP over 56 innings of work, and could return to the Red Sox in the near future.