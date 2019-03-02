Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Out with illness
Johnson (illness) was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Johnson's preparation for the upcoming season shouldn't be significantly impacted. The lefty filled a swingman role last season and is likely to do the same again this year.
