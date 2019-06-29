Johnson, who was placed on the injured list Saturday, is dealing with an intestinal issue but is expected to make a full recovery, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This was labeled as a non-baseball medical matter when he was first placed on the IL. Johnson should be considered out indefinitely, although the Red Sox say he should be able to return at some point this season. Hector Velazquez could step into Johnson's role as a spot starter.

