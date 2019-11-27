Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Outrighted to Pawtucket
Johnson cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Johnson struggled to a 6.02 ERA in 40.1 innings last season. Heading into his age-29 season with a career 4.74 ERA, the lefty could still return to the roster and play a role in the majors this season, but his role isn't likely to be a significant one.
