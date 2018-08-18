Johnson (4-3) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings to pick up the win in Friday's 7-3 victory over the Rays.

Johnson won his third straight start, but had to survive trouble in the first-inning when he couldn't command his curveball consistently. He ceded five baserunners and all three runs in the opening frame before setting down 15 of the final 17 batters faced. That gave Boston's bats the space to come back. It was another workmanlike performance worthy of a back-end starter. The left-hander has posted a 3.67 ERA over his last eight starts, spanning 41.2 innings. With Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) set to go out on rehab, Johnson's stay in the rotation could be ending soon. He'll get at least one more start Wednesday at home against the Indians.